COPENHAGEN, March 15 Denmark's Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) is looking mainly externally for a new head of credit to replace Per Skovhus who will leave this summer, and the group is working on a new strategy, Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.

Skovhus, who is due to leave Danske Bank by July 1, has been the group's credit chief since 2004.

"We are already in full swing to find Per Skovhus' replacement," Kolding told Reuters in a brief telephone interview on Thursday. "We are looking externally, primarily."

Kolding, who became CEO of the Danske Bank Group a month ago, said the management is working to put a new comprehensive strategy in place by the end of the year.

"We have not set a deadline (for the new strategy)," Kolding said. "It will be in the second half of 2012 in any case."

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

