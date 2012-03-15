LONDON, March 15 South Korean state
utility Korea South East Power Co Limited has bought six
capesize coal cargoes after its first Colombian-only coal
tender, traders participating in the tender said.
KOSEP awarded three cargoes to EDF Trading and
three to Swiss-based trader Gunvor at an FOB price of around
$88.50 a tonne, they said.
The significance of this tender, among numerous Korean
tenders, is that it highlights how Colombian coal is now priced
competitively in Asia markets and undercutting other origins, a
trend which is likely to continue this year.
KOSEP will use its own ships to import the coal.