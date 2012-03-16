(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds meeting at 0730 GMT to discuss a draft bill on electricity and the functioning of national energy regulator ANRE.

ROMANIA GOES BACK TO PRIVATISATION SQUARE ONE

Romania's new prime minister has set about tackling an old problem: fulfilling an ambitious International Monetary Fund-agreed privatisation programme which has stalled stubbornly.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.03 BLN LEI IN 5-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold 1.03 billion lei ($307 million) in 5-year treasury bonds on Thursday, double the planned amount, with the average accepted yield at 6.29 percent, down 46 basis points from a previous tender on Feb. 16, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint led gains in central European currencies on Thursday as they rebounded thanks to a stronger euro, getting a break from a bout of profit taking this week that has halted a rally since the start of the year.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have bid 3.15 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica . The offer started on March 14 and runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

FINMIN

Romania currently has a liquidity buffer that is above initial expectations, after the finance ministry took advantage of falling debt yields to issue significantly more domestic bonds and bills than planned, the finance minister said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

CAR REGISTRATIONS

New car registrations were up by 54 percent in the first two months of the year from the same period of 2011, to about 9,000 units. Jurnalul National, Page 24

