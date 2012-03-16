* Reconciliation talks fail
* Court case to start next week
LUSAKA, March 16 Talks between Canada's
First Quantum Minerals and labour unions for better
conditions of service at its flagship Zambian copper mine have
collapsed, prompting the two parties to take the matter to
court, a union official said on Friday.
First Quantum agreed to a 15 percent pay rise with workers
at the Kansanshi mine this month, but the two sides had differed
over how long the agreement should stay in place.
Workers at the Kansanshi, Zambia's largest copper mine,
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools but went back to work following appeals by officials from
their union and management who held reconciliation talks.
"The talks didn't yield anything so the matter will be going
to the industrial relations court next week," Mine Workers Union
of Zambia acting president Charles Mukuka told Reuters.
Labour unions are demanding that the agreement should not
last for more than 12 months but First Quantum wants it to run
for two years, he said.
Glencore International Plc's Mopani Copper Mines in
Zambia agreed a 17 percent pay rise with unions in February,
almost triple the rate of inflation.
Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta
Resources Plc, awarded a similar pay increase to its
workers in January.