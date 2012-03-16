WARSAW, March 16 Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC wants to raise its capital by nearly a half through a rights issue of 100 million shares, the company said on Friday.

Earlier in March GTC said it was considering a rights issue worth 100 million euros to boost liquidity and reduce debt.

The company is valued at 1.56 billion zlotys ($498 mln) and at present has 219.4 million shares. The plan is pending on shareholders' approval at a meeting scheduled for April 16.

Shares in GTC, which posted a 2011 net loss of 270 million euros, on Friday closed down 0.8 percent at 7.05 zlotys. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)