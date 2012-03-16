FRANKFURT, March 16 Belgium-based wind
farm operator Electrawinds may get funds for expansion from
Frankfurt-listed shell company European CleanTech 1.
The founders of European CleanTech 1 on Friday confirmed
they were in talks with Electrawinds but added there was no
agreement yet. A spokeswoman for Electrawinds also confirmed
talks were taking place, but declined to give any further
details.
European CleanTech 1 was listed in 2010 as a so-called
special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPACs), with the intention
to be used for an acquisition in the solar or wind industry.
SPACs are common in the United States but in Germany only
three such companies have been listed.
The first SPAC, named Germany1, was used to list AEG Power
Solutions in 2009, while the second, Helikos, changed
its name after the acquisition of a Swiss electronics company to
Exceet Group.
Such shells have two years to find an acquisition target,
after which their funds have to be returned to investors if no
deal is done.
European CleanTech 1 raised 115 million euros ($151.5
million) from its listing. It was unclear how big a stake in
Electrawinds will brought into the entity.
Last year Electrawinds said it was looking into options to
raise money to finance further expansion.
Electrawinds mainly operates wind parks and had a profit of
3.7 million euros in 2010 on sales of more than 110 million.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by David Holmes)