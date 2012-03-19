WARSAW, March 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TAURON RESULTS

Poland's no.2 utility Tauron posted on Monday an expected 42 percent increase in its 2011 net profit on higher output and improved margins.

C.BANK'S NEW FX TOOL

Poland's central bank will offer a new instrument soon aimed at helping lenders finance their foreign currency loan portfolios, daily Rzeczpospolita quotes the bank's governor Marek Belka on Monday as saying.

SHALE GAS

Poland's first official shale gas estimate due on Wednesday will show deposits at 1 trillion cubic metres, a fifth of what had been floated earlier, the country's public TVP television broadcaster said in its Friday evening news bulletin.

The Financial Times also reports U.S. majors Chevron cooled expectations for any immediate success of shale gas in Europe and China.

FEBRUARY OUTPUT, PPI DATA

Poland's statistics office release February industrial output and PPI data at 1300 GMT with analysts expecting the figures at 8.75 percent year-on-year and 6.70 percent year-on-year, respectively.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland releases supply details at 1400 GMT for Wednesday auction of bonds maturing in 2021 and 2029.

EBRD

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest 500-600 million euros in Poland this year mostly in the energy, financial and infrastructural sectors, its head Thomas Mirow tells the Rzeczpospolita daily.

Poland's former prime minister, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, will seek the EBRD's top post when Mirow's term expires later this year.

ASSECO

Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland reported a 4 percent drop in 2011 net profit, weighed down by lower margins at subsidiaries and long-term contracts drawing to a close. But it was a smaller fall than analysts had expected.

