WARSAW, March 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TAURON RESULTS
Poland's no.2 utility Tauron posted on Monday an
expected 42 percent increase in its 2011 net profit on higher
output and improved margins.
C.BANK'S NEW FX TOOL
Poland's central bank will offer a new instrument soon aimed
at helping lenders finance their foreign currency loan
portfolios, daily Rzeczpospolita quotes the bank's governor
Marek Belka on Monday as saying.
SHALE GAS
Poland's first official shale gas estimate due on Wednesday
will show deposits at 1 trillion cubic metres, a fifth of what
had been floated earlier, the country's public TVP television
broadcaster said in its Friday evening news bulletin.
The Financial Times also reports U.S. majors Chevron
cooled expectations for any immediate success of shale gas in
Europe and China.
FEBRUARY OUTPUT, PPI DATA
Poland's statistics office release February industrial
output and PPI data at 1300 GMT with
analysts expecting the figures at 8.75 percent year-on-year and
6.70 percent year-on-year, respectively.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland releases supply details at 1400 GMT for Wednesday
auction of bonds maturing in 2021 and 2029.
EBRD
The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
plans to invest 500-600 million euros in Poland this year mostly
in the energy, financial and infrastructural sectors, its head
Thomas Mirow tells the Rzeczpospolita daily.
Poland's former prime minister, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, will
seek the EBRD's top post when Mirow's term expires later this
year.
ASSECO
Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland
reported a 4 percent drop in 2011 net profit, weighed down by
lower margins at subsidiaries and long-term contracts drawing to
a close. But it was a smaller fall than analysts had expected.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.