By Jacqueline Cowhig
| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Energias de Portugal
has bought a total of 2.4 million tonnes of mostly Colombian and
some U.S. thermal coal for delivery in 2013 and 2014 at a
discount of just over $3.00 a tonne to the API2 index, sources
at the utility and traders said.
Two contracts were awarded for 1.2 million tonnes in total
each, one to a Colombian producer and the other to a trader.
Spain and Portugal saw strong coal consumption for power
generation through 2011 and this is set to continue this year.
EDP, which buys coal for plants in both Spain and Portugal,
is expected to burn 5 million tonnes of coal in 2012 and will
issue spot tenders for top-up tonnage, having secured baseload
supply.