PKN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a 15-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset weaker operational performance.

CHINA

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao starts his visit.

RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office releases March retail sales and unemployment. Analysts polled by Reuters expect sales to rise 10.4 percent and the jobless rate at 13.4 percent.

