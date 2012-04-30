BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
LONDON, April 30 NYSE Euronext said on Monday its total revenue fell 17 percent to $952 million in the first quarter, driving profits down 32 percent to $121 million, citing a "challenging operating environment" for the performance.
The New York exchange said it incurred $31 million of merger and exit costs for the period including $16 million from a terminated merger with Deutsche Boerse.
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.