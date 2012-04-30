By Sarah White
LONDON, April 30 A well-known business school
academic is in the running to take over as head of the British
Bankers' Association (BBA) lobby group to replace Angela Knight,
who steps down this summer after defending an industry which has
come under constant fire since she took up the role five years
ago.
Peter Hahn, who teaches finance and banking at London's Cass
Business School and is a regular at industry conferences, is the
first firm candidate to emerge for the job as chief executive of
the BBA.
"Yes, I'm interested," Hahn told Reuters.
He declined to comment on how advanced the recruitment
process has progressed since headhunter Egon Zehnder was
appointed by the BBA to find a new CEO.
The job remains a challenging one, with criticism of an
industry growing ever fiercer even four years after the taxpayer
bailouts of some of Britain's banks, with executive pay and a
series of mis-selling scandals still burning issues.
Hahn, who moved into teaching after a 20-year career in
banking, has been senior corporate finance officer for the
United Kingdom at U.S. bank Citigroup, and has worked in
London and New York.
He is a regular commentator on banking in the media and was
recently asked to give evidence to members of parliament about
Britain's banking industry reforms.
Hahn has also advised British watchdog the Financial
Services Authority on issues such as corporate governance and
remuneration since 2009.