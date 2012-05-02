WARSAW May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Markit Economics releases PMI data for April at 0700 GMT. Analysts expect the reading to stand at 49.5 points.

LOTOS

Poland's No. 2 oil refiner Lotos will invest some 1 billion zlotys ($318.14 million) this year and a half of the amount is earmarked for exploration, the company's deputy chief executive Marek Sokolowski told the daily Parkiet.

PBG

Polish builder PBG revised its 2011 net profit down by 22 percent due to higher estimated costs on some infrastructure contracts, the company said, adding it expected its liquidity to improve in the coming weeks.

YEN-BOND ISSUANCE

Poland plans to issue at least 25 billion yen ($313.1 million) in 5-year retail bonds this month, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported on Tuesday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1433 Polish zlotys)