Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
HELSINKI May 2 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said on Wednesday it signed a deal to buy coking coal and iron pellets from Russia's Severstal, aiming to diversify its suppliers and ensure stable availability and prices of raw materials.
Rautaruukki currently buys most of its iron pellets from Swedish company LKAB and coking coal from the United States, Canada and Australia. The new three-year contract with Severstal will help expand its supplier base, Rautaruukki said.
The company recently said it would cut costs in its construction unit after swinging to an adjusted operating loss in the first quarter.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.