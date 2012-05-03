LONDON May 3 Hackers attacked the website of
Britain's Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA), a spokesman
said on Thursday, the latest in a wave of assaults against high
profile targets like NASA, the Vatican and multi-national
companies.
The national police agency, often described as the British
FBI, said it closed the website late on Wednesday after it came
under attack from an unknown source.
Internet activist groups such as Anonymous, LulzSec and
Antisec have previously been linked to attacks against bodies
including the U.S. Senate, Sony and Visa.
A SOCA spokesman said that no confidential information had
been lost during the incident, known as a distributed denial of
service (DDoS) attack, where a website's host computers are
bombarded with requests for information, making them crash.
"We elected to take our website offline at 10 p.m. last
night. That action was taken to limit the impact of the DDoS
attack on other clients hosted by our server," he said.
"The website contains only publicly available information
and doesn't provide access to any operational material."
Visitors to SOCA's website were shown a page labelled
"Network Error", with the message: "A communication error
occurred: Connection refused". There was no immediate word on
who was behind the attack.
The agency, which investigates serious crimes like people
smuggling, drug trafficking and shootings, last month shut down
36 web domains being used to sell stolen credit card data.
It has been a victim of cyber attacks before. In February,
members of Anonymous published a recording of a phone call
between FBI agents and London detectives in which they talked
about their plans to tackle hacking.
Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude warned this week that
this summer's Olympic Games in London are also likely to come
under cyber-attack.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)
