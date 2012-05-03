DUBAI May 3 Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
aims to connect 500,000 homes in the kingdom with optical fibre
for highspeed broadband, but a lack of spectrum is limiting the
adoption of next-generation mobile services, a top executive
said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's 26.5 million people had 1.95 million fixed
broadband subscriptions at the end of 2011, according to the
telecoms regulator, while of these only 18,500 are high-speed
fibre-to-the-home (FFTH) connections, Informa Telecoms and Media
estimates.
"With FTTH, we're looking to pass 500,000 homes by the end
of this year and go up to 2 million in 2013," Jameel Al-Molhem,
Saudi Telecom chief executive for Saudi Arabia, told a
conference in Dubai.
Slumping margins on conventional voice calls have prompted
STC and rivals Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab
Emirates' Etisalat, and Zain Saudi to bet on
soaring demand for broadband to bolster income.
That strategy seems to be working - STC's first-quarter
profit rose 60 percent, while its mobile broadband revenue was
up 145 percent, Bahrain's Securities & Investment Co (SICO)
wrote in a note.
Potential further growth is huge, with only 41 percent of
Saudis using the internet at the end of 2010, according the
International Telecommunications Union's most recent data.
Analysts say this relatively low penetration, which is
barely half that of the neighouring United Arab Emirates, is
partly due to a lack of fixed-line infrastructure in the vast
kingdom that is more than twice the size of France and Germany
combined.
So telecoms operators want their roll-out of next generation
long-term evolution (LTE) mobile networks, which potentially
offer twice the internet speeds of 3G, to help fill this void,
although they are being hampered by a lack of spectrum.
"You cannot do a big bang on LTE without having the right
frequencies," said Molhem. "The frequency situation in Saudi is
also putting the brakes on the potential ... to see real money
coming from LTE. If you want to connect rural and small cities
and to be profitable also, then LTE is something you can use."
Informa estimates there were only an estimated 12,500 LTE
users in Saudi Arabia at March-end.
"The key problem the operators have with LTE is that they
don't have their preferred spectrum, which is reserved for the
military," said Matthew Reed, a senior Informa analyst.
Saudi's mobile operators were unable to launch LTE using
their preferred frequency, so they had to reallocate frequencies
that were meant to be for other services.
"Saudi operators don't yet have the spectrum to carry large
volume of data traffic over LTE," said Reed. "Also, there's a
lack of LTE devices and operators haven't yet convinced many
consumers that it is worth switching from 3G handsets."
