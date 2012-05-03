(Adds background, investor comment)
By Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, May 3 Average yields on Egyptian treasury
bills rose at an auction on Thursday and the central bank sold
fewer than the 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($826.9 million) of
bills it had offered, the central bank said. CBEYMOFE
It sold 1 billion Egyptian pounds of 182-day bills, half the
amount it had offered. The average yield was 15.007 percent, up
from 14.895 percent at an auction last week.
The average yield on the 357-day T-bills was 15.748 percent,
up from 15.554 at the last issue on April 24. It sold 2 billion
pounds of the bills instead of the 3 billion pounds it offered.
It was the second time this week that the bank fell short of
its fund raising target after two months during which government
debt auctions were well covered and yields were easing from
historic highs.
A diplomatic rupture last week with Saudi Arabia, a major
economic partner for Egypt, and delays in a long-awaited IMF
loan will increase the government's need to borrow locally,
driving up interest rates.
Deadly clashes this week between thugs and protesters
demanding an end to army rule have heightened concern the
government will find it harder to get the political support it
needs to resolve its financial problems.
A decision by the central bank in March to cut its reserve
requirement on local currency deposits underpinned demand for
government debt by injecting more liquidity into the local banks
that account for most lending to the state since a popular
uprising last year prompted an exodus of foreign investors.
One fixed-income analyst in Cairo said the effect of that
temporary liquidity boost had now fizzled out.
"No surprises really," said the analyst, Youssef Kamel at
Rasmala. "The reason yields dipped over the previous month was
mainly due to the reduction in the required reserve ratio
(RRR)."
"The excess liquidity that was freed up by the cut has been
invested in treasuries over the auctions in April, which leaves
us back to the same point we were in before the CBE reduced the
RRR," he said.
The central bank, which is trying to battle stubbornly high
inflation without snuffing out economic growth that is still to
recover after last year's popular uprising, kept its benchmark
deposit and lending rates steady on Thursday, as expected.
Egypt's worsening fiscal position and an inability to reach
consensus on a financial programme ahead of a presidential
election scheduled to begin on May 23 has also weighed on recent
T-bill auctions, traders say.
Saudi authorities had planned to deposit $1 billion at
Egypt's central bank and buy T-bonds worth $750 million by the
end of April, according to an Egyptian official.
Egypt's planning minister said on Wednesday that Saudi
Arabia had assured Egypt it would go ahead with a plan to
provide $2.7 billion in financial aid and has begun steps to
deposit the $1 billion with the central bank.
Egypt first announced that Saudi Arabia had pledged the $1
billion for deposit with the central bank a year ago, but the
money has yet to arrive.
($1 = 6.0458 Egyptian pounds)
