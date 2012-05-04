(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA PPI UP 5.8 PCT Y/Y IN MARCH
Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.8
percent on the year in March and were up 1.0 percent on the
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Thursday.
ROMANIA SHUTS DOWN NUCLEAR REACTOR FOR MAINTENANCE
Romania's sole nuclear power plant on the river Danube will
shut down its first reactor from May 4 for maintenance, its
operator Nuclearelectrica said.
CEE MARKETS
Currencies in emerging Europe gave up ground on Thursday
after official interest rates stayed on hold in the Czech
Republic and the euro zone, while comments by the European
Central Bank cooled expectations that it would ease any further.
CEE FX SEEN GAINING IF EUROPE ESCAPES RECESSION
Currencies in the European Union's emerging economies are
expected to extend gains in the next 12 months if the euro zone
debt crisis does not drag their Western export markets into
recession, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
GOVERNING PROGRAMME
Prime Minister Designate Victor Ponta filed the governing
programme of its proposed cabinet to parliament on Thursday.
PRIVATISATIONS
Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry's privatisation
department said he does not see yet a clear position of the new
government on continuing the listings and privatisations plans
previously agreed with the IMF. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
