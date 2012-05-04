WARSAW May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TALANX

German insurance group Talanx has agreed to list in Warsaw, the head of the Polish financial regulator (KNF) said on Friday, adding the watchdog will soon decide whether to agree to the takeovers that will make Talanx Poland's second-largest insurer.

NETIA

Polish telecoms company Netia may demand 300-700 million zlotys ($94.53-$220.58 million) in damages for lost pr ofits f r om th e Telekomunikacja Polska, daily Parkiet reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

PGNIG

The board of the Polish gas monopoly PGNIG considers renegotiating bonuses with labour unions given weak financial results and large investment needs, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

PLAZA CENTERS

Developer Plaza Centers mulls issuing 50-150 million euros in bonds in other markets than Poland, the company's chief executive Ran Shtarkman told the Parkiet daily.

ADMINISTRATION

The number of people employed in Poland's public sector administration fell in 2011, breaking a growth trend from previous years, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

CONSTRUCTION

The slump in the road construction sector may hit banks that have extended around 25 billion zlotys in loans for the sector, or 4 percent of their credit portfolios, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

($1 = 3.1735 Polish zlotys)

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX