TALANX
German insurance group Talanx has agreed to list in Warsaw,
the head of the Polish financial regulator (KNF) said on Friday,
adding the watchdog will soon decide whether to agree to the
takeovers that will make Talanx Poland's second-largest insurer.
NETIA
Polish telecoms company Netia may demand 300-700
million zlotys ($94.53-$220.58 million) in damages for lost
pr ofits f r om th e Telekomunikacja Polska, daily Parkiet
reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.
PGNIG
The board of the Polish gas monopoly PGNIG considers
renegotiating bonuses with labour unions given weak financial
results and large investment needs, daily Puls Biznesu reported
on Friday.
PLAZA CENTERS
Developer Plaza Centers mulls issuing 50-150 million euros
in bonds in other markets than Poland, the company's chief
executive Ran Shtarkman told the Parkiet daily.
ADMINISTRATION
The number of people employed in Poland's public sector
administration fell in 2011, breaking a growth trend from
previous years, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
CONSTRUCTION
The slump in the road construction sector may hit banks that
have extended around 25 billion zlotys in loans for the sector,
or 4 percent of their credit portfolios, Puls Biznesu daily
reported.
($1 = 3.1735 Polish zlotys)
