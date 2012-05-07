WARSAW May 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TRAKCJA-TILTRA

The chief executive of builder Trakcja-Tiltra Maciej Radziwill told daily Rzeczpospolita he may soon leave the management board after over 10 years at its helm.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Krzysztof Walenczak, former deputy treasury minister, has been appointed by Societe Generale as managing director for Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

