The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GREEK ELECTIONS
Greek voters enraged by economic hardship deserted
traditional governing parties in droves at elections on Sunday,
putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk, according
to an early projection by the Interior Ministry.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's
presidential election on Sunday in a swing to the left at the
heart of Europe that could start a pushback against German-led
austerity.
ITALY ELECTIONS
Italians went to the polls in local elections on Sunday that
will provide the first concrete test of voter resistance to
Prime Minister Mario Monti's increasingly unpopular austerity
policies since he came to office last year.
Monday is the last of the two-day local elections.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Telecom Italia Media, the TV broadcaster owned by phone
group Telecom Italia, will examine the sale of its TV channel
La7 on Wednesday, newspapers reported on Sunday.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI, MEDIOBANCA
, PREMAFIN
Private equity funds Palladio and Sator are looking for
banks to fund a revamped offer for the Fondiaria SAI group that
would see them finesse a capital hike at the Fondiaria level and
not its parent Premafin, La Stampa said on saturday. Contacts
have been made with Merrill Lynch, SocGen, BNP Paribas and HSBC
though the banks are cool, it said.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
There will be a further review of the reduction of renewable
energy production incentives agreed by the government on
Thursday when it meets with the country's regional authorities,
Ansa news wire said on Sunday, citing comments by environment
minister Corrado Clini on Saturday.
SAFILO
First-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to 288.7 million
euros, hit by the phasing-out of a lost contract with with
fashion house Armani, the eyewear maker said late on Friday.
ITALCEMENTI
It reported a loss of 34.6 million euros in the first
quarter, while consolidated revenues fell 6.8 percent to 1.07
billion euros, mostly due to a negative trend in Europe in the
first two months of the year. The company also said late on
Friday it expects operating results in line with 2011 and a
slightly higher debt.
EDISON, A2A, IREN
Edison's main Italian investors and Edison itself on
Saturday signed off the deal to give control of the utility to
France's EDF in return for Edison unit Edipower.
EDF's bid on minorities, at the revised price of 0.89 euros
per share, will probably be launched end-June early-July, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
