The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GREECE, FRANCE ELECTIONS

An anti-austerity backlash by voters in Greece and France shook the euro zone on Monday, causing jitters for the euro currency and stock markets amid deepening doubts about whether Greece has a future in the single currency.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Left-wing and protest parties made strong gains in local elections on Monday and the centre-right party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi saw heavy losses as Italian voters joined other Europeans in venting anger over austerity policies.

* PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Negotiations on share swap ratios for the four-way merger are continuing ahead of a Premafin shareholder meeting on May 17, with talk that Unipol may agree to reduce its control of the new group to 61-62 percent from its initial request of 66.7 percent, La Repubblica reports.

Market watchdog Consob will probably wait until next week to give its verdict on whether Unipol can avoid a bid on minority shareholders, Il Sole 24 ore said.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia will disucss the future of its broadcasting unitl later this week, with speculaiton mounting it could spin off or sell assets in the loss-making unit.

FIAT

Chrysler Group is recalling some 127,350 current model Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles in the United States and Canada due to potential problems in electrical stability control and anti-lock braking systems, the company and U.S. safety regulators said.

Automobile production and sales in Brazil fell in April from March, as inventories climbed to their highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008, raising the specter of idling production lines and continued weak industrial output.

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica, the world's largest premium eyewear maker, said on Monday sales in the first quarter rose 14.9 percent from a year ago, buoyed by dazzling sales in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and East Asia. [ID::nL5E8G7DZD]

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 08/05 ROME Treasury announces sale of BOT (short-term

bills) with relative amounts to be auctioned

on May 11.

