(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST May 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

CBANK

Romania central bank governor Mugur Isarescu holds news conference to present quarterly inflation report from 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA'S NEW GOVERNMENT SEALS PARLIAMENT BACKING

Romania's new government sealed parliamentary backing on Monday with a comfortable majority, giving it a mandate to keep an International Monetary Fund-led deal on track until an election in November.

ROMANIA SELLS 750 MLN LEI IN 1-YR T-BILLS

Romania sold the planned 750 million lei ($223 million) in 1-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.02 percent, the same as at a previous April 9 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA NET WAGE RISES 3.3 PERCENT Y/Y IN MARCH

The average net wage in Romania rose by 3.3 percent on the year to 1,543 lei ($460) in March and was up 4.8 percent from the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Monday.

POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS

A median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 2.1 percent year-on-year in April vs 2.4 percent in March. Monthly forecast is 0.4 percent.

* POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN INTEREST RATES FORECASTS

PRIVATISATIONS

* Romania will go on with selling minority stakes in energy firms Hidroelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica, new economy minister Daniel Chitoiu said on Monday.

Chitoiu said he would want dual listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and an international bourse for there stakes.

* The sale of a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm Oltchim could be delayed for September from an initial end-May term, Chitoiu said.

* Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry's privatisation department resigned on Monday.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 9

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------