WARSAW May 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will announce its decision on interest rates, with analysts expecting them to be left unchanged for the eleventh consecutive month, as recent weak output data outweighed policymakers' concerns over the stubbornly high inflation.

PUBLIC FINANCES

The Finance Ministry wants to introduce a new rule limiting the growth of public spending, so that expenditure does not grow faster than the average GDP growth, that is around 4 percent annually, Rzeczpospolita reported citing a ministry official Marek Rozkrut.

CHEMICAL COMPANIES

Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and Russia's fertiliser producer Acron are among potential bidders for the state's holdings in one of its chemical companies, Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported on Wednesday a nearly threefold increase in its first-quarter net earnings to 99 million zlotys ($30.61 million) on higher coal output and prices, beating forecasts.

EM&F

Czech private equity group Penta Investments and fund Eastbridge will together hold 74 percent of Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion after a public tender.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX