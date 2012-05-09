(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST May 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

FOREIGN TRADE

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade and energy resource data for March at 0700 GMT.

ROMANIA'S PETROM Q1 NET PROFIT TOPS FORECASTS

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted on Wednesday a net profit of 1.384 billion lei ($407.73 million) for the first quarter, above market expectations.

ROMANIA CBANK MAINTAINS 2012 INFLATION FORECAST

Romania's central bank maintained its forecasts for annual inflation of 3.2 percent at the end of 2012 and 3.0 percent for the end of next year, its governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA CBANK SEES INFLATION AROUND 3 PCT IN H2

Romania's central bank sees annual inflation stabilising at about 3 percent in the second half of this year, in the middle of its target band of 2-4 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

CBANK GOVERNOR ON LEU

The Romanian leu's recent falls were market driven and in line with economic fundamentals, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA APRIL UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS

Romania's unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in April from March's 5.1 percent, the employment agency said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European stocks and currencies eased further on Tuesday as Greece's political stalemate highlighted the risks facing the euro zone, while Romania's leu held steady after a new cabinet was sworn in.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Deputy Finance Ministers Gheorghe Gherghina and Cristian Sporis will keep their jobs in the finance ministry, market sources said. Ziarul Finananciar, Page 1

