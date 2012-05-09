BRIEF-Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal for transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Qatar is eyeing its debut international sukuk offering, according to sources. The Gulf state has already sent request for proposals to banks, and is close to being mandated. Sources believe it will choose a mix of international and local banks. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: