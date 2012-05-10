WARSAW May 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TAURON

Poland's No.2 utility reports a marginal rise in first-quarter net profit to 387 million zlotys ($118.07 million), beating analysts' expectations.

JSW

The European Union's largest coking coal producer posts a slightly smaller-than-expected 19-percent decline in first-quarter net profit.

ASSECO POLAND, SYGNITY

Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland extends its bid to buy local rival Sygnity for the second time because the potential deal is still pending regulatory approval.

PEKAO

Poland's No.2 lender reported a 10-percent net profit rise in the first quarter, beating expectations thanks growth from interest-bearing products.

BNP PARIBAS

The French lender becomes the fifth lender to cut staff in Poland in recent weeks, planning to let go 410 workers, writes Rzeczpospolita.

RATES

The Polish central bank surprised many by raising interest rates on Wednesday and warned it may do so again despite signs of a slowdown, in a bid to fight inflation as the world's major central banks flood the markets with cash.

