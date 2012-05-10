MILAN May 10 The chief executive of Italian fund manager Mediolanum said on Thursday that even on the off-chance that it did not get any further performance fees this year, the group was set for a record net profit in 2012.

"Even with zero fees, 2012 would be a record year unless there's a catastrophic event," CEO Ennio Doris told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Mediolanum said its first-quarter net profit jumped 160 percent to 179 million euros, partly due to an influx of cheap money from the European Central Bank that will help profits bounce back strongly this year. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)