* UBA wants to consolidate business before bond sale

* Aims to make non-Nigerian countries half of its profit

* UBA Q1 results have recovered from 2011 losses

By David Dolan

ADDIS ABABA, May 11 Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa (UBA.LG) has shelved its plans for a $500 million Eurobond as it focuses on strengthening its existing businesses, its chief executive said on Friday.

"What we're doing right now is just to consolidate the business," Phillips Oduoza told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Addis Ababa.

Oduoza said in March the bank was looking at issuing a $500 million Eurobond by the fourth quarter of this year or early 2013. [ID:nL6E8EN8FH]

"For now we put it on hold. It's not an immediate priority, we can look at sometime, but not right now," he said on Friday.

UBA, like many other Nigerian banks, made a pre-tax loss in 2011, totalling 28.49 billion naira ($180.75 million). That was largely owing to a balance sheet clean up, as bad debts incurred during a banking crisis in 2008/09 were written down.

First quarter results showed a profit of 10.3 billion naira, as UBA and the banking sector in general started to bounce back.

UBA operates in 19 African countries, including Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

While Africa's biggest banks are mainly South African, west African lenders such as UBA are growing fast and looking to build up their presence on the continent.

The bank aims to make 25 percent of its pretax profit outside Nigeria by the end of this year, up from 18 percent currently. In five to six years, Oduoza said he wants the non-Nigeria business to account for half of all profit.

UBA eventually hopes to enter South Africa, the continent's biggest economy and one of its most competitive banking markets.

"We are not ready to go to South Africa yet," he said.

"We need to be adequately prepared."

($1 = 157.6250 naira)

(Editing by Tim Cocks)

