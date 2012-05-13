LONDON May 13 Britain's Defence Ministry has
"balanced the books", Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on
Sunday, and does not expect to make further cuts to the size of
its armed forces or its equipment programmes.
The ministry is one of the government's most heavily
criticised departments, and a 2010 Strategic Defence and
Security Review (SDSR) was meant to bring order to its chaotic
and expensive weapons programmes and rationalise its budget.
The review heralded deep cuts to the size of the military
and the scope of its weapons projects, moves the government said
were necessary to fix a 38 billion pound ($61.1 billion) "black
hole" in the defence budget.
Britain's defence budget this year is 34.4 billion pounds.
"In the next few days we will be in a position to make the
grand announcement that I've balanced the books," Hammond told
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.
"We've also put a sizeable contingency into the equipment
plan, which has never been done before, so that if we do have a
problem .... we can manage it without destroying the rest of the
programme or running crying to the Treasury," he added.
He later told the BBC that previously announced manpower
cuts are "as far as we need to go" to balance the budget.
The Defence Ministry said the contingency fund meant it was
"confident" that it would not have to make further cuts to
personnel and equipment programmes for the "foreseeable future".
The next SDSR is due in 2015.
Under current plans, navy and air force personnel are set to
fall by 5,000 each, while 12,000 will be cut from the army's
numbers, 5,000 more than a figure outlined in 2010.
Critics said the 2010 review was rushed and ill-considered,
and last week rising costs and delays forced the government to
make an embarrassing U-turn on the type of jet fighter it would
buy in a multi-billion dollar weapons programme.
($1 = 0.622 pounds)
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Erica Billingham)