(Adds more factors)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY BOND AUCTIONS
Italy will sell three-year bonds on Monday after a solid
bill auction last week, in a new test of demand for lower-rated
euro zone debt among investors concerned about Greece'e euro
membership and the bloc's crisis-fighting strategy.
Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds, including
its March 2015 three-year benchmark for up to 3.5 billion euros
with the rest split over three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025
all three which it has stopped offering on a regular basis.
*GREEK IMPASSE
Greece parties still unable to form a stable government
coalition, with radical leftists spurning an invitation from the
president to join a final round of coalition talks. Greece must
call a new election if parties failed to find a compromise.
*GERMAN ELECTIONS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a blow in local
North Rhine-Westphalia elections, a result which could embolden
the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity
policies.
*EURO ZONE
Euro zone countries could offer Spain more breathing space
with its fiscal consolidation targets if Madrid presented a
credible, 3-4 year plan on how to manage its problems, euro zone
officials said.
IMPREGILO, PIAGGIO, RCS
Company boards to meet on Q1 results. RCS board to discuss
possible new CEO, could continue search.
*BANCO POPOLARE
Bank CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti says he expects the bank to
gain 140-150 from the conversion of a 'soft mandatory' loan
issued two years ago, aims to bring the bank's core Tier 1 close
to 9 percent by the end of June, according to CorriereEconomia
on Monday.
ENI
Sovereign funds have met with state-controlled Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti for a possible stake in Eni.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................