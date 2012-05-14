(Adds more factors) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY BOND AUCTIONS

Italy will sell three-year bonds on Monday after a solid bill auction last week, in a new test of demand for lower-rated euro zone debt among investors concerned about Greece'e euro membership and the bloc's crisis-fighting strategy.

Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds, including its March 2015 three-year benchmark for up to 3.5 billion euros with the rest split over three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 all three which it has stopped offering on a regular basis.

*GREEK IMPASSE

Greece parties still unable to form a stable government coalition, with radical leftists spurning an invitation from the president to join a final round of coalition talks. Greece must call a new election if parties failed to find a compromise.

*GERMAN ELECTIONS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a blow in local North Rhine-Westphalia elections, a result which could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

*EURO ZONE

Euro zone countries could offer Spain more breathing space with its fiscal consolidation targets if Madrid presented a credible, 3-4 year plan on how to manage its problems, euro zone officials said.

IMPREGILO, PIAGGIO, RCS

Company boards to meet on Q1 results. RCS board to discuss possible new CEO, could continue search.

*BANCO POPOLARE

Bank CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti says he expects the bank to gain 140-150 from the conversion of a 'soft mandatory' loan issued two years ago, aims to bring the bank's core Tier 1 close to 9 percent by the end of June, according to CorriereEconomia on Monday.

ENI

Sovereign funds have met with state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for a possible stake in Eni.

