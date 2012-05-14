HELSINKI May 14 Greece cannot stay in the euro
zone if it tears up its bailout deal, as envisaged by the leader
of the country's leftist SYRIZA grouping, Finland's European
affairs minister said.
"I think that is an impossible equation and I think in that
sense it is an irresponsible statement," Alexander Stubb said on
Monday.
"We fully realise that the precondition for Greece staying
in the euro zone is for it to fulfil the engagements that it has
made to the IMF, to the European Central Bank and to the
commission."
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has said he wants Greece to
stick to the single currency but pull out of its 130 billion
euro EU/IMF bailout programme.
SYRIZA, which came in second in inconclusive elections
earlier this month, has ruled out taking part in a coalition
government with parties that back the EU/IMF bailout, all but
ensuring a repeat election that will be necessary in a few weeks
to break the country's political deadlock.
Finland has retained its triple-A credit rating despite the
economic and debt woes that have hit its partners in the
17-member currency bloc.
Fitch said on Friday, however, that were Greece to leave the
euro zone it would was likely to put all euro area ratings on
negative watch, underlining the spillover threat to economies
such as Finland's.