- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own -
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, May 17 Foreign exchange traders must be
considering the practical implications for their counterparty
lists if a Moody's review of 114 European institutions, due by
end-June, results in widespread downgrades.
Some banks may lose business, a smaller number could gain.
Client exposures and risk may become even further concentrated
amongst a limited number of market participants.
On Monday, Moody's downgraded the long-term debt and deposit
ratings for 26 Italian banks, prompting the Italian Banking
Association to call the move an "assault against Italy, its
companies and its families".
The stakes are high.
Banks' FX desks and other investors have minimum credit
rating requirements for their counterparties. If those are no
longer met, future transactions may be diverted to better-rated
banks, leaving others out of the deal loop.
With 114 names in focus, the review could leave fewer
counterparties eligible for even the safest banks to trade with.
Corporate treasurers, real money investors and central bank
dealers will be wary of the potential concentration of risk if
more trades have to be done with fewer names.
The 2012 Euromoney Foreign Exchange poll shows four banks
dominating 48.26 percent of FX transactions. Ten banks accounted
for 78.76 percent of the global pie.
Apart from the pressure on finite individual credit lines,
too much risk with any single institution is not healthy,
especially with the euro zone debt crisis deepening by the day.
It is also a potential headache for the dominant players.
They also need to liquidate their positions and if the pool of
eligible or willing participants shrinks, that could be
problematic.
While not a perfect analogy, seasoned traders of niche
currencies may recall how, in the pre-electronic age, the sheer
lack of marketmakers meant the intraday spot FX market in those
pairs often resembled a gigantic game of "pass the parcel".
Investors may choose to tweak their credit criteria, perhaps
opting to take an average of two or three rating agencies
instead of requiring a particular rating across the board
Others might prefer merely to lower their credit threshold.
A double-A rating has effectively become the new triple-A as the
universe of top-rated banks has contracted. Perhaps a further
lowering of the credit rating bar will be needed.
But there is a limit to how far any investors can compromise
their own credit standards.
The risks are not only to future trades.
Banks will be thumbing through their International Swaps and
Derivatives Association agreements, which govern forex
contracts, to see what Additional Termination Event (ATE)
clauses have been written in.
A rating-related ATE would give a counterparty the right to
close out existing contracts with a given bank if the bank's
credit rating fell below a certain level.
In the jargon, the counterparty might try to novate the deal
- transferring the contract from one party to another by mutual
consent of the original parties and of the new one.
There might be a limit to the appetite to take on new
trades, presumably by a bank of a higher credit standing, as
re-assigning the trade uses up the new party's credit lines
without the chance to make money on the transaction.
VALUE
Alternatively, the original parties could bring forward the
value dates of existing contracts through a process of net
present valuing, enabling the contracts to mature immediately.
The better-rated name would no longer have the exposure to
the downgraded bank and would probably re-create a similar trade
to replicate the original exposure, albeit risking the market
moves in the meantime, with a higher rated entity.
It is easy to see why a better-rated party might prefer to
tweak his credit policies to avoid going to all this trouble.
But even if they adopted that stance, they might not be
willing to conduct as high a share of their future trades with
the downgraded institutions.
No one in the foreign exchange market should be under any
illusions. If widespread credit rating downgrades follow the
Moody's review, there will be knock-on effects to actual trading
relationships. It might not be a pretty sight for many banks.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)