WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer posts a 29-percent drop in its
first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as the
appreciating zloty resulted in foreign exchange losses on its
dollar positions.
PZU
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a 4-percent
rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, mainly thanks to
gains from investments on the back of stronger equity markets,
but the figure was below analyst expectations.
PGE
Poland's top utility posts a 27 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of the country's
largest power unit last year.
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70-percent
decline in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore high costs
of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a
tariff hike from March, but the figure was better than analysts
feared.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group nearly tripled its net profit
in the first quarter, boosted by the inclusion of TV broadcaster
Polsat and a one-off foreign exchange gain.
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for
April. Analysts polled by Reuters expect price growth of 3.9
percent year-on-year. (1200)
