LONDON May 15 LCH.Clearnet has joined the flood
of clearing houses piling into European credit default swaps
(CDS) ahead of regulation that will force firms to clear such
products on an exchange, instead of trading them privately.
LCH.Clearnet, which is set to be bought by the London Stock
Exchange at the end of the year, said on Tuesday it had
launched its international service for CDS contracts, which
insure the buyer against a borrower's debt default, based on
leading European indexes.
LCH said the launch, which marks an extension of its
established French domestic CDS service, is backed by ten of the
world's largest derivatives dealers, including Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.
"There is a real demand for competition in CDS clearing, and
it is our intention to capture significant market share in CDS
clearing," said Charlie Longden, the Chief Executive of
CDSClear.
Clearing houses sit between trading counterparties,
protecting all other firms from losses in the event that one
fails, like Lehman Brothers in 2008 and MF Global in 2011.
The LCH expansion into European clearing pitches it on a
collision course with the IntercontinentalExchange, the
leading CDS clearing house, and rivals Deutsche Boerse
and the CME Group, the other leading
international clearers.
LCH and the exchanges are jockeying for position to
establish themselves in CDS and other over-the-counter
derivatives ahead of European Commission reforms to force these
products to clear.
"In this evolving regulatory environment, the expansion of
CDSClear is a positive addition to the infrastructure of the
world's credit markets," said Niall Cameron, global head of
credit trading at HSBC.
The CDS launch came four days after the clearer made two
senior hires in London.
LCH said on Friday it had hired Dennis McLaughlin into the
new role of Group Chief Risk Officer from risk management
specialist AON, where he was the head of analytics.
The clearer also hired Magnus Spencer as Group General
Counsel, replacing incumbent Iona Levine, who is set to leave
LCH in the coming weeks.
Spencer was latterly the head of European counsel at
Barclays Capital, where he worked with LCH Chief Ian Axe before
Axe joined LCH from Barclays a year ago.
Last month LCH and LSE shareholders voted emphatically in
favour of the LSE's plan to buy 60 percent of LCH, valuing the
company at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The partners expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter
of this year.