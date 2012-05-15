LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Triple A, on Tuesday priced a USD1.75bn three-year bond at mid-swaps less 9bp, offering a coupon of just 0.625%, leads on the deal told IFR.

Initial guidance on the deal had been announced early on Tuesday at mid-swaps minus 7bp after the leads took indications of interest at mid-swaps minus 5bp area on Monday.

HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea managed the trade.

(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Philip Wright)