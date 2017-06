LONDON May 16 LAND SECURITIES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED NAV PER SHARE UP 4.5 PCT TO 863 PENCE LAND SECURITIES ADJUSTED EPS UP 8.5 PCT TO 38.5 PENCE LAND SECURITIES 12.8 MLN STG OF LETTINGS IN FULL YEAR LAND SECURITIES DIVIDEND UP 2.8 PCT TO 29 PENCE