By Philipp Halstrick and Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, May 16 Greece may be better off tackling its debt and structural problems outside the euro zone, the head of Germany's BdB banking association said on Wednesday, the first time a major representative of Germany's financial sector has publicly suggested Greece should exit the euro.

"More than two years after the first aid package for Greece it is hard to imagine how the country will escape its unfortunate situation," Andreas Schmitz told Reuters in an interview.

"It is therefore right to think about alternatives and particularly whether Greece would not be better able to solve its problems using its own currency, supported by a 'Marshall Plan' from the European Union," said Schmitz, whose organisation represents Germany's big private sector lenders like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

European politicians and central bankers have long insisted that Greece must remain a member of the currency bloc, but their resolve appears to be weakening in face of political uncertainty in Greece and after the EU constructed a "fire wall" to protect other countries being dragged down by a Greek default.

The risk of contagion following an exit of Greece from the euro zone has markedly diminished, though it still should not be underestimated, said Schmitz, who is also chief executive of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt in Duesseldorf, Germany.

"A further intensification of the euro crisis is therefore not unthinkable," he said.

Highly indebted Greece abandoned a nine-day hunt for a government on Tuesday and called a new election that may hand victory to leftists who might cut the nation's financial lifeline, pushing it closer to bankruptcy and out of the euro zone. [ID:nL5E8GF1L7]

New French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said they want Greece to remain part of the euro. [ID:nL5E8GFMWW]

"I would hope that Greece could be stabilised within the euro zone but the election result makes this very difficult, also because of the apparently insufficient willingness to push through fundamental structural reform," Schmitz said.

Ultimately, it was up to Greek policymakers to decide the country's direction, he said.

"But the road will be rough in any case,” he said, pointing out the cost of living for ordinary Greeks was likely to rise.

"However, if Greece has to spend decades being steered by the demands of the EU Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, the protest could become so loud that the situation would no longer be bearable," he said.

While some economists say the reintroduction of a weak drachma would offer Greece the best chance to regain competitiveness in the euro zone, many market players fear economic and political chaos could not be contained within Greece's borders.

Oliver Baete, the chief financial officer of Europe's biggest insurance company Allianz (ALVG.DE), for instance, said on Tuesday his message to those favouring drawing a line under Greece's troubles by pushing for an exit from the euro was: "Please, think again."

