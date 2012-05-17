(Adds more factors)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO CRISIS
Clients of troubled Spanish bank Bankia,
nationalized last week, have taken out over 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion)from their accounts since last Wednesday, El Mundo
newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board
meeting held yesterday and seen by the paper.
Greece's bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by
next week to the country's four biggest lenders as an interim
recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to
some Greek banks as they have not been successfully
recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming news
earlier reported exclusively by Reuters.
A decision by Greece to leave Europe's common currency zone
would raise big questions about the impact on Spain, Italy and
other euro zone countries with big debt loads that are
undergoing structural reforms, the head of the World Bank said
on Wednesday.
Italian Prime minister Mario Monti, French President
Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British
Prime Minister David Cameron will hold a video conference on
Thursday ahead of this weekend's G-8, an Italian government
source said on Wednesday.
Spain's prime minister voiced concern on Wednesday about the
state's ability to finance itself as fears mounted over a spread
of the euro zone debt crisis from Greece and a nationalised bank
delayed publishing accounts amid talk of it needing more aid.
PRYSMIAN
* Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, expects to cut
its debt by more than 20 percent this year as it lays the ground
for acquisitions further down the line, the group's Chief
Financial Officer told Reuters in an interview
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
* Italian bank Monte dei Paschi is mulling a possible
shrinking and then selling its Antonveneta unit, Il Messaggero
said in an unsourced report. According to the paper, Monte dei
Paschi has hired KPMG to help it sell around 200 of the existing
400 Antonveneta branches. BNP Paribas, which wanted to
buy the whole of Antonveneta back in 2007, is interested, the
paper said without quoting sources.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica head Giuseppe Orsi, under pressure from a graft
investigation and anarchist threats, denied press reports of a
power struggle at the top of the loss-making defence company
that he is seeking to turn around.
Italian aerospace group Avio, 14-percent owned by
Finmeccanica, said on Wednesday it had filed to list its
ordinary shares on the Milan bourse.
ENEL
Moody's said on Wednesday it had downgraded Enel to Baa1
with a stable outlook. The downgrade reflects the relatively
weak 2011 credit metrics and Moody's expectation that the
company's financial profile will be unlikely to recover in
2012-13 and possibly beyond.
SNAM
Cassa Depositi e Presiti CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini says the
impact of CDP's purchase of a core stake in Snam will be neutral
with regards' to CDP's plans to finance infrastructure project
in Italy, he told Corriere della Sera in an interview on
Thursday.
Italian gas transport group Snam and Belgium's gas
company Fluxys said on Wednesday they had reached an
agreement to buy the 15.09 percent stake of German utility E.ON
in Interconnector (UK).
FIAT
Roughly one-third of Italy's 2,250 car dealerships risk
closing their doors by the end of this year, trade group
Federauto's chairman said at an annual dealers' convention on
Wednesday, as Italy enters its fifth year of declining car
sales.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL
Private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on
Wednesday they had extended the deadline for their offer for
insurer Fondiaria to May 18. The Fondiaria board is due to meet
on May 17 to discuss the offer. The funds' offer is a rival bid
to the one of insurer Unipol.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Pietro Scott Jovane, CEO of the Italian unit of Microsoft,
was in pole position to take over as chief executive of Italian
media company RCS MediaGroup, two sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
