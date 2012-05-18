Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases wages and employment data for April at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect readings to stand at an annual 3.95 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

LOT, TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has doubts regarding the potential purchase of Polish airlines LOT - some voices in the Turkish firm's supervisory board suggests that it might be better for the airline to grow organically, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without citing its sources.

TALANX, MEIJI YASUDA

German insurance group Talanx and Japan's insurer Meiji Yasuda Life cleared all conditions needed to take over a Polish group TU Europa, the two said in a statement published in a local daily Parkiet.

CEE MONEY

Poland's staunch opposition to stronger European Union commitments on climate change has won it few friends and could hurt it in talks over the next allocation of the funds that have underpinned the country's robust economic growth.

