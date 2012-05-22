* EU court to rule on MasterCard challenge over fees ban

* EU said in 2007 fees breached EU antitrust rules

* MasterCard settled in 2009 as interim measure

* EU still probing Visa Europe's credit, deferred debit card fees

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 22 A ruling on Thursday by Europe's second-highest court could cement an EU ban on MasterCard's (MA.N) cross-border credit card fees and make rival Visa's charges the next target for regulators.

The European Commission is keen to break down the barriers to e-commerce and cut costs for businesses in the 27-country European Union.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier this month that card fees were too high.

In its December 2007 decision, the Commission said MasterCard's cross-border multilateral interchange fee (MIF) levied on retailers' credit and debit card transactions breached EU antitrust rules and had to be changed.

The world's second-largest credit and debit card network challenged the ruling at the Luxembourg-based General Court but, as an interim measure ahead of the verdict, decided to settle with the regulator in April 2009 to avoid penalty payments for not complying with the EU decision.

Under the terms of the settlement, MasterCard halved its fees.

Cross-border credit and debit card fees account for 3 to 5 percent of the value of all card transactions in western Europe, according to MasterCard.

The case is crucial to both the Commission and the financial services industry for a number of reasons, said Martin Bechtold, a partner at Brussels-based law firm Allen & Overy.

"It's important for the Commission because cross-border payment mechanisms are an important element of the Commission's internal market policy," he said.

"The Commission will also want to draw conclusions from this for other areas of cross-border payments," Bechtold said.

EU antitrust regulators could decide to go after Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc (V.N), over its credit and deferred debit card fees if they win the court's backing on Thursday.

Almunia told Reuters in January that he was readying formal charges against Visa Europe but had not decided when to notify the company. [ID:nL6E8CI2TV]

Visa Europe, Europe's largest card network, cut its debit card charges in December 2010 to settle the Commission's investigation into this part of its business, which followed a complaint by trade lobby group EuroCommerce.

MasterCard said it did not expect any immediate impact from the court ruling but said the long-term consequences could be significant.

"In the long term, a negative ruling could mean less innovation and Europe falling behind in terms of electronic payments," said Carl Munson, associate general counsel at MasterCard.

MasterCard posted $682 million in net income in the first quarter, up 21 percent, boosted by higher consumer spending with cards [ID:nL1E8G225I].

The case is T-111/08, MasterCard and others v. European Commission.

(Editing by David Cowell)

