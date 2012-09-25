The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC CRISIS

Mario Monti's technocrat government has laid the base for a reform effort that must be pursued for many years if Italy is to emerge from stagnation, the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of new CTZ (zero coupon bonds) maturing Sept. 2014 and 0.75-1.5 billion euros of 15th tranche BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds) maturing on Sept. 2016 and 22nd tranche and 22nd tranche of BTPei maturing on Sept. 2012.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat plans to start making cars at its idled Italian factories to sell in the United States, a source close to the matter said on Monday, as the government mulls fiscal and other incentives to help the group's exports.

The government is schedued to meet trade unions over Fiat on Tuesday.

ENI

Eni said on Monday its CEO had met Egyptian prime minister Hesham Qandil. The group confirmed its positive outlook for exploration prospects in the country.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said on Monday Franco Bonferroni had resigned his position as board member to avoid any repercussions on the group regarding his personal professional activities. In May Finmeccanica said Bonferroni was being investigated in Rome over allegations of illicit funding to political parties.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Parent company Telecom Italia has received only three non- binding offers for its Telecom Italia Media unit. Bidders are private equity fund Clessidra, Discovery Channel and Italian telecoms group 3 Italia, controlled by China's Hutchinson Whampoa, Italian newspapers said.

Clessidra has made an offer for both the television channels and the infrastructure, Il Sole 24 Ore reports. Italian papers say, without quoting sources, Clessidra's offer is worth 450 million euros, of which 350 million euros in cash.

*ACEGAS-APS, HERA

The main shareholders of Italian utility Acegas-APS have approved plans to merge with larger peer Hera, clearing the way for the creation of Italy's second-biggest regional utility.

