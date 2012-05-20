MANAMA May 20 Kuwait produced on average 3
million barrels per day of crude oil in April, the head of
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday, adding that $100
per barrel of oil is a reasonable price for producers and
consumers.
KPC Chief Executive Officer Farouk al-Zanki said at an
industry conference in Manama that "around 100 dollars (a
barrel) should be reasonable for producers and consumers."
He also said that Kuwait's total April output of 3 million
bpd includes production from a neutral zone shared with Saudi
Arabia.
Asked about the steam flood project with U.S. major Chevron
Corp at the al-Wafra field, Zanki said plans to go into
full field development had not yet been finalized.
"Al-Wafra is still under pilot, we have not finalized its
success yet, so it's experimenting," he said.