Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TVN

The broadcaster may seal the sale of its Internet arm onet to Axel Springer and Ringier later this week, writes Rzeczpospolita.

NET INFLATION

Poland's net inflation reading for April due at 1200 GMT with analysts expecting it to come in at 2.3 percent year-on-year.

CENTRAL BANKER

The central bank and state lender BGK bank are ready to defend the zloty from excessive weakening, policy maker Andrzej Kazmierczak tells Nasz Dziennik.

SHALE GAS

Poland's natural environment protection agency launches a two-year-long programme investigating shale gas production risks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

NUCLEAR

Germany remains concerned over Poland's planned construction of a 3 GW nuclear plant, Rzeczpospolita writes.

PGE

Poland's biggest utility plans to open 100 MW in wind farms in 2012, start the construction of another 100 MW and obtain permits for further wind capacity to be built in 2013-2014, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

