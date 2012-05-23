Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PGE

Poland's No.1 utility will most probably not appeal the court's ruling which blocked its long-stalled takeover of state-controlled local rival Energa, Gazeta Wyborcza reports without naming its sources.

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL

The Polish arm of the Austrian lender plans to fully merge the recently bought local rival Polbank by late 2012 or early 2013 and does not expect great cuts in the Polbank's network of 450 branches, the unit's chief tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PZU

Eastern Europe's largest insurer has 7 billion zlotys ($2.06 billion) for foreign investments and is looking for takeover targets in the region, CEO Andrzej Klesyk tells daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

