The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* SOVEREIGN DEBT
Ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for
Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible
downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk that Greece may not comply
with terms of its bailout program.
* FIAT
Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Fiat to form a
business tie-up, a source said, as the loss-making Japanese
automaker seeks a revival path after losing its strategic
partnership with Ford Motor Co.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday
they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the
London Stock Exchange (LSE), as they both move to shed non-core
assets and strengthen capital.
ENI, SNAM
The Italian government wants oil and gas group Eni to sell
at least 25.1 percent of its controlling stake in gas group Snam
to state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a
draft government decree seen by Reuters.
PARMALAT
The dairy company, owned by France's Lactalis, said on
Tuesday it had bought Lactalis American Group in an inetr-group
operation. The deal was done on the basis of an enterprice value
of $904 million.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
The CEO of Fondiaria SAI said on Tuesday insurance regulator
ISVAP was not thinking about placing the insurer in special
administration because of delays in the plan to have Unipol
rescue the troubled group.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................