BUCHAREST May 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIA GOVERNMENT TO GET BOOST FROM LAW CHANGE

Changes in Romania's election law approved on Tuesday by parliament are expected to give the new leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta a hefty majority after a November election.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies tracked the euro lower on Tuesday as investors awaited an informal EU summit that might bring clarity on Greece's future in the euro zone, shrugging off local factors including a surprise jump in Polish inflation.

DEBT STRATEGY

Romania's finance ministry is two weeks away from revising its debt strategy, aiming to extend the maturity of its tresuries and set annual caps on public debt servicing as a percentage of GDP, deputy minister Cristian Sporis said.

Sporis also reaffirmed plans to tap foreign markets for a second time this year in the fall and to boost the secondary debt market by encouraging banks to actively trade bonds as a condition of retaining their status as primary dealers.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

CEC BANK

Romanian state-owned CEC Bank reported a net profit of 42 million lei ($12.04 million) in the first quarter. In all of 2011 the bank earned 67 million lei. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

RETAIL

Retailer Mega Image, owned by Delhaize Group, could reach 300 stores in Romania by the end of 2013, its CEO said, from 130 it now has on the local market.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 12

