ACRON
Russian fertiliser maker Acron may list on the
Warsaw bourse if its call for up to 66 percent of Polish
chemicals company Azoty Tarnow is successful, Acron's
deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.
C.BANK'S HAUSNER
Poland has so far been financing its growth with foreign
capital and debt and it is now time to shift towards domestic
savings, Jerzy Hausner, a member of the central bank's Monetary
Policy Council (MPC), reiterated in a TOK FM radio interview.
MAY MINUTES
The Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy
Council publishes minutes from its May sitting that saw a
surprise rate hike of 25 bps.
FX
Poland may exchange a similar amount of foreign currencies
on the spot market this year to the 11 billion euros it swapped
in 2011, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill said on
Wednesday.
PGE-ENERGA
It is better to stop the tie-up of Poland's top utility PGE
with a smaller state-owned group Energa than to press
ahead with it, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
said on Wednesday.
LOT
Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its
national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines
, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said
on Wednesday.
