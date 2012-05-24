Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ACRON

Russian fertiliser maker Acron may list on the Warsaw bourse if its call for up to 66 percent of Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow is successful, Acron's deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.

C.BANK'S HAUSNER

Poland has so far been financing its growth with foreign capital and debt and it is now time to shift towards domestic savings, Jerzy Hausner, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), reiterated in a TOK FM radio interview.

MAY MINUTES

The Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council publishes minutes from its May sitting that saw a surprise rate hike of 25 bps.

FX

Poland may exchange a similar amount of foreign currencies on the spot market this year to the 11 billion euros it swapped in 2011, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill said on Wednesday.

PGE-ENERGA

It is better to stop the tie-up of Poland's top utility PGE with a smaller state-owned group Energa than to press ahead with it, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

LOT

Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines , Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

