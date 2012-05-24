By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS May 24 Al Jazeera, best known for its
Middle Eastern news coverage, aims to become a global powerhouse
in sports broadcasting over the next five years, its director
told Reuters.
The Qatar-based broadcaster will launch its new sports
channel dubbed 'beIN Sport' in France next week and plans for
two more channels in the United States in August.
It is also currently weighing whether to bid for the UK
rights to the English Premier League, said Nasser al-Khelaifi,
director of Al Jazeera Sports, in an interview.
"There is a lot of opportunity in the world for sports
channels," said al-Khelaifi on Thursday.
"We are going to look at all the opportunities in Europe. We
are going to study each market one by one, and if there is room
for another channel, then we will go."
The moves are part of a broader effort by the emirate of
Qatar to burnish its sports credentials ahead of hosting the
soccer World Cup in 2022.
Flush with oil and gas wealth, the Qatar Sports Investment
fund has also bought the Paris St. Germain soccer team and the
Spanish soccer team in Malaga.
Al Jazeera is no novice at sports coverage. In the past
decade, it has built the most popular sports network in the
Middle East and Africa, with two free and 15 pay channels, plus
an English version with a dozen commentators and producers.
The question now is whether it can replicate that success
abroad with local language channels in Europe and the U.S.
To do so, it will have to take on established pay-TV groups
in each market such as News Corp (NWSA.O) affiliate BSkyB
BSY.L and Vivendi's Canal+ (VIV.PA), shell out big money for
rights, and overcome its lack of a distribution network.
Both Sky and Canal+ have large subscriber bases built on
broad offers featuring exclusive movies, TV series, and sports.
They control their distribution via satellite, while Al Jazeera
will have to pay commissions to distributors to get its channels
on the air.
Al Jazeera's push into international sports broadcasting
will soon be put to the test in France. The French 'beIN Sport'
channels are aimed at the mass market and will cost 11 euros a
month, featuring top-flight French and European soccer, golf,
basketball, and some of the London Olympics.
The French channels will compete for customers with France's
pay TV leader Canal+ and be distributed by cable and telecom
operators to 14 million households.
Two more 'beIN Sport' channels are planned for the United
States in August, including one in Spanish with a heavy dose of
soccer from Latin America, Italy and Spain.
The aim there is to focus on international sports instead of
taking on local giants including ESPN (DIS.N) and Fox TV in
marquee American sports like baseball, said al-Khelaifi.
"The rationale there is completely different than what we
are doing in France," he said. "It’s not about competing with
ESPN or Fox, it’s more of a niche channel featuring
international sports."
The next major choice the Qatar-backed group faces will be
whether to put big money on the table to bid for UK rights to
the English Premier League and take on England's pay-TV leader
BSkyB on its home turf.
The Premier League, which enjoys the most lucrative
television deals in world soccer, got 1.78 billion pounds ($2.9
billion) from Sky and ESPN for live rights under the current
agreement, which has one more season to run. [ID:nL4E8G37W7]
It is now seeking a new three-year deal to start from
2013-14, and has already sent out its request for bids. It's
expected to choose winners of the auction in June.
[ID:nL6E8FIEHA]
Asked whether Al Jazeera would bid, al-Khelaifi said the
company was studying the issue and hadn't yet made a decision.
"We received the tender as others have and we are looking at
it," he said. "We are studying whether there is room for another
sports channel there."
Darren Tulet, an English sports journalist who was poached
from Canal+ to be a presenter on Al Jazeera's new French
channels, acknowledged that the UK market would be a challenge.
"There is a reason why the company chose France as the first
country to go after: there was no real sports-only channel here.
In England the situation is very different because of the
strength of Sky," said Tulet.
Asked whether Al Jazeera would try to pip France's Canal+ to
buy the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in
France, Tulet demurred with a smile.
"Obviously the English Premiere League is the most watched
soccer league on the planet. So you can imagine that we would be
very interested in it."
