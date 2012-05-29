Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PBG
The troubled builder extends the deadline on a debt
restructuring deal with its lenders and broadens its scope to
include its financing needs over the next year.
FX RESERVES
The central bank changed its foreign currency reserves
allocation in 2011, decreasing its relative
holdings in U.S. dollars and the euro by 2 percentage points and
3 percentage points, respectively, news agency PAP writes.
ENEA
The supervisory board of the state-controlled utility wants
it to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61
mln) from 107 million proposed by the management.
PEKAO, PKO BP
Unicredit's Polish arm Pekao sold more mortages
than its state-controlled rival PKO BP in March for the first
time, writes Puls Biznesu.
