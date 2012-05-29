LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Call it what you like - a cliff,
mountain, wall or hump - Europe's EUR133bn-worth of leveraged
buyout loans maturing over the next three years is more of a
challenge than ever, Moody's Investors Service said in an annual
report published on Tuesday.
The escalating eurozone crisis, dismal economic growth
prospects, the demise of collateralised loan obligations,
increasing pressure on banks to pull the plug on the most
distressed credits and a volatile high-yield bond market will
make it difficult to refinance, the rating agency said.
Private companies have made significant progress in chipping
away at maturities falling due 2012-2015. Around EUR48bn has
been refinanced over the past year, either with high-yield bonds
or via amend and extend agreements on terms and maturities of
existing loans with lenders, Moody's said.
But the weaker credit quality of the loans left to tackle
has increased the risk of defaults and a possible subsequent
wave of restructurings, Moody's said, especially as demand from
CLOs, which are nearing the end of their reinvestment periods,
wanes.
"The wall may be smaller, but much of the better credit
quality loans have moved out, and so what we're left with is a
bigger concentration of weaker credits," said Chetan Modi,
senior vice president at Moody's.
Moody's estimates that around 25% of the 254 companies in
its study will default over the next three years, and the rate
could double if external factors shut the high-yield market for
extended periods.
A year ago, Moody's forecast was for a more conservative 20%
default rate.
"We are one year closer to the 2014-2015 refinancing peak,
which remains worrisome given the weak macroeconomic environment
and the generally low credit quality of this debt," Moody's
said.
"The openness of both European and U.S. high-yield markets
will largely determine how the refinancing burden is navigated.
Market access will remain in 'windows', given the ongoing euro
crisis, thereby reducing that market's ability to absorb the
supply of debt."
RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS
The progress made so far in pushing out maturities has taken
some pressure off. Loans maturing in 2013 have reduced by 75%
over the past two years and the 2014 peak flattened by about
EUR12bn to EUR60bn.
In addition, of the overall EUR171bn debt maturing from now
and beyond 2015 - down from EUR207bn a year ago - 22% matures in
2015 or later compared to 12% a year ago.
Whether the weaker credits will be able to access the
high-yield market, however, is questionable.
Fifty-five percent of the loans maturing up to 2015 have
been scored at 16 by Moody's, which is equivalent to a rating of
B3 or lower. Perhaps more worrying is the 23% of debt scored at
17 - or an equivalent Caa1 rating - which implies a stressed
capital structure, the rating agency said.
Last year's EUR38.75bn high-yield bond supply fell well
short of the lofty EUR60bn analyst expectations sounded at the
start of 2011, and although the market has bounced back, fears
are rising that another second-half gridlock is in store.
Supply is currently running at USD32bn for all European
high-yield issuers, according to Thomson Reuters data, but the
market faced a significant set-back earlier this month when
several deals struggled to get done.
One issuer, German roofing materials group Monier, pulled a
deal after refusing to give in to investor demands for a coupon
in excess of 10.5%.
DISTRESSED OPPORTUNITY
Moody's predicts a dispersion in default rates between rated
speculative-grade credits that have proven access to high-yield
bond markets and unrated LBOs.
European speculative-grade defaults are currently 2% and are
expected to rise to just below 3% by the end of the year,
according to Moody's. The default rate peaked at around 12% in
2009.
For those companies that do not have access to high-yield -
either because of their weak credit quality or limited size of
their debt - their other option is to amend and extend the terms
and maturity of their loans.
That is expected to get more difficult.
"Banks are still reluctant to write-down debt if they don't
need to, but the situation may be taken out of their hands if
their funding partners, the CLOs, are constrained and are unable
to participate in amend and extends," said Moody's.
"There hasn't been a situation yet where this has prevented
an amend and extend, but it's a factor that has to be taken
increasingly into account. It will have a much more dramatic
impact next year".
That could result in a big opportunity for distressed funds,
he added, who anticipated a big spike in restructurings in 2009
which failed to meet expectations. That, to some extent, was
because both banks and CLOs were both more willing and able to
agree amend and extends then.
"There's a sense that this time round, that this is less of
an option and that should mean more opportunities for distressed
funds," Modi said.
The timing of that, however, is difficult to forecast.
"Whether we'll see a deluge or a steady flow of
restructurings is uncertain."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Julian Baker)